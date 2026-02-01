Kennard supplied 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-124 loss to Indiana.

Kennard scrapped his way to 11 points, although he failed to produce anything in terms of peripheral numbers. He has now scored fewer than 14 points in five straight games, one of which was a scoreless performance against the Rockets. He remains a viable three-point streaming option, albeit one with an element of risk.