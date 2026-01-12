Kennard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a neck injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kennard went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game, logging four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over nine minutes prior to his exit. New acquisitions CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert are in line for more minutes off the bench for as long as Kennard is out of the game.