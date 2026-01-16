Kennard (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Kennard was trending in the right direction after being upgraded to probable earlier in the day, and the team has since cleared him to suit up after missing Tuesday's game with a neck sprain. He's averaging 13.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in his last five appearances, all as a reserve.