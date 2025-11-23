Kennard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kennard is iffy for the second half of the back-to-back Sunday due to left hip inflammation. The guard has held a steady bench role this season, averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.1 minutes across 15 games. If he's unable to play, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace will cover the reserve guard minutes.