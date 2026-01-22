Kennard posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 win over Memphis.

Kennard, who had scored a total of nine points in his previous three outings, opened Wednesday's game with seven straight makes. The hot shooting resulted in some extended minutes, but we'll need to see a repeat performance before recommending Kennard as an add in standard leagues.