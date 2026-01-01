Kennard accumulated 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 win over Minnesota.

Kennard scored double digits for the second straight game, playing a meaningful role in the blowout victory. He has now logged at least 27 minutes in two consecutive games and is someone to watch, especially if Atlanta decides to move some pieces prior to the trade deadline. For now, consider him a potential three-point streamer.