Kennard (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kennard sat out Sunday's game and is now questionable for Tuesday due to left hip inflammation. The guard has maintained a steady bench role this season, averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.1 minutes across 15 appearances. If he remains out, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates to see increased opportunities.