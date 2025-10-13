Hawks' Luke Kennard: Resting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kennard (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Kennard will sit out Monday's matchup, joining the majority of the team's regular rotation players on the sideline. His next chance to play will come in Thursday's preseason finale against Houston.
