Kennard supplied two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 132-106 loss to Boston.

Kennard was invisible in the loss, continuing what has been a disappointing first season in Atlanta. Outside of a brief stretch during which he scored double digits in five straight games, Kennard has not been able to lock down a consistent spot in the rotation. Through 38 appearances, he has averaged just 7.6 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.5 minutes per game.