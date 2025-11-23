Kennard (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After logging 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Kennard will miss his first game since Nov. 8 due to left hip inflammation. With the 29-year-old guard sidelined, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates for an uptick in minutes. Kennard's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards.