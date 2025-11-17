Kennard registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 win over the Suns.

This was Kennard's lowest workload of the season, as well as the first time he was held scoreless. The Hawks relied heavily on Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in this one, and Vit Krejci was really the only reserve to find much success. Kennard remains a low-end fantasy asset as a source of three-pointers with a handful of boards, dimes and steals.