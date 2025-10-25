Kennard posted six points (3-5 FG), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 23 minutes in Friday's 111-107 win against the Magic.

Kennard posted almost an identical statline to his performance Wednesday against Toronto, only recording one less assist despite playing seven less minutes. Kennard's role backing up Trae Young seems to be solidified moving forward, but look for him to start making more threes, as he is a career 43.7 percent three-point shooter (2.0 threes made per game) but has made only one in the first two games of the 2025-26 season.