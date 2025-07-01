Kennard agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kennard will join Atlanta after spending the past two-plus seasons with Memphis. The sharpshooter will provide the club with depth on the wing behind Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Zaccharie Risacher. Kennard appeared in 65 regular-season outings (11 starts) in 2024-25, averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting 43.3 percent from downtown across 22.6 minutes per game.