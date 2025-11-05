Kennard logged six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 victory over the Magic.

Kennard recorded a season-high three steals, although offered little else despite continuing to play a meaningful role off the bench. With Trae Young sidelined for up to a month with a knee injury, Kennard figures to have the ball in his hands a little more. With that said, it has been Nickeil Alexander-Walker who has picked up the slack, limiting what Kennard has been able to do. At this point, he should really only be considered in slightly deeper formats.