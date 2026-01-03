default-cbs-image
Kennard has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Toronto due to back soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Kennard will take a seat for the tail end of the Hawks' back-to-back set due to back pain. With Trae Young (quadriceps) also out, Atlanta will have to lean on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace. Kennard's next chance to play will come Monday in a rematch with the Raptors.

