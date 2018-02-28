Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Available to play Wednesday

Delaney (knee) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney missed a pair of games with a sprained right knee, but after testing it out during his pregame routine Wednesday, feels good enough to make a return to the court. Look for him to slot back in as depth in the backcourt, which likely means less minutes for the likes of Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey. In five games prior to the injury, Delaney averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 21.6 minutes.