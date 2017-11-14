Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Cleared to play Monday

Delaney (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Delaney came into Monday with a probable designation, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll slot in behind Dennis Schroder at point guard and is expected to split the backup point guard workload with Isaiah Taylor. That should keep Delaney off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.