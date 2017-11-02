Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Doubtful for Friday
Delaney (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Delaney suffered the right ankle sprain in Wednesday's game against the 76ers and was unable to return after playing just nine minutes. In his likely absence Friday, Isaiah Taylor is expected to operate as Dennis Schroder's backup at point guard.
More News
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Suffers sprained ankle Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Will start at point guard Monday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Probable for Tuesday's contest•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.