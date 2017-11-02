Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Doubtful for Friday

Delaney (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney suffered the right ankle sprain in Wednesday's game against the 76ers and was unable to return after playing just nine minutes. In his likely absence Friday, Isaiah Taylor is expected to operate as Dennis Schroder's backup at point guard.

