Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Downgraded to doubtful
Delaney (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavs, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
While there's still a chance Delaney, who missed Friday's game against the Rockets, could play, the scenario appears less likely now than it did even a few hours ago, when he was still deemed questionable. Look for a more definitive update following shootaround Sunday morning.
