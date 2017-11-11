Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Draws probable designation

Delaney (ankle) has been deemed probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Delaney has been listed on the injury report since returning from a two-game absence, but has suited up for the last two games. Assuming he avoids any setbacks prior to tip-off, he should take on his usual role backing up Dennis Schroder (ankle) at point guard.

