Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Game-time call Wednesday

Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Delaney's (knee) status for Wednesday's game against the Pacers would be decided following warmups, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney has been held out of the Hawks' past two games with a strained right knee, but looks to be on the cusp of returning after participating in practice Tuesday. In the event the Hawks decide to err on the side of caution and hold Delaney out for another contest, Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey would see spikes in playing time behind starting guards Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore.