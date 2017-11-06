Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Good to go for Monday
Delaney (ankle) will play in Monday's matchup with the Celtics, Brad Rowland of SB Nation reports.
Delaney missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle, but after testing it during pregame warmups, it feels good enough to make a return to the court. Look for Delaney to jump back in as a reserve guard, likely battling Isaiah Taylor for minutes behind Dennis Schroder.
