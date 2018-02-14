Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Grabs seven boards in Tuesday's loss

Delaney had four points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the Bucks.

Delaney matched his career high in rebounding despite seeing limited action. He remains a modest contributor best reserved for use in deeper fantasy leagues, and at the moment it appears his only path to relevance in standard leagues would involve injuries to the team's backcourt (particularly Dennis Schroder).