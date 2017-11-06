Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Listed as probable Monday

Delaney (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Boston, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

A sprained right ankle has kept Delaney out of each of the last two games, but the probable designation implies that he'll return to availability Monday on the second night of a back-to-back set. Barring a setback, expect Delaney to be an option for Mike Budenholzer off the bench.