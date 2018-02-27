Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Listed as questionable for Wednesday
Delaney (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Delaney has missed the last two games with a right knee strain, but was able to go through a full practice Tuesday and has now been upgraded to questionable. He appears to be trending in the right direction for a return, though final word may not come until after Wednesday's morning shootaround or pregame warmups. If Delaney were to return, Tyler Dorsey and Isaiah Taylor would likely see their minutes decrease.
