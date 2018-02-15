Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Nets 11 points Wednesday

Delaney tallied 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pistons.

Schroder (back) did not play Wednesday, allowing Delaney to see a boost in minutes and turn it into a solid performance. While Delaney should enjoy the good night, it is not likely to last when the team's leader returns sometime in the near future.