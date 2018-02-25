Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out again Monday

Delaney (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Lakers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney is dealing with a right knee strain. The point guard's absence in Friday's game against the Pacers opened the door for Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey to receive 22 minutes each, with the former leading the Hawks in scoring with 17 points. Look for a similar allotment of minutes to occur Monday. Delaney could be back as soon as Wednesday against the Pacers.