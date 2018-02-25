Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out again Monday
Delaney (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Lakers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Delaney is dealing with a right knee strain. The point guard's absence in Friday's game against the Pacers opened the door for Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey to receive 22 minutes each, with the former leading the Hawks in scoring with 17 points. Look for a similar allotment of minutes to occur Monday. Delaney could be back as soon as Wednesday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out Friday with knee injury•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Nets 11 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Grabs seven boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scoreless in 13 minutes•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...