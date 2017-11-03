Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out Friday vs. Rockets

Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After suffering a sprained ankle in Wednesday's contest, Delaney was given a doubtful designation heading into Friday, so he was already fully expected to sit out. Dennis Schroder will start at point guard as usual, but Delaney's absence should open up more time for Isaiah Taylor while acting as Schroder's backup.