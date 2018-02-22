Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out Friday with knee injury
Delaney is dealing with a knee injury and has been ruled out for Fridya's game against the Pacers.
It's unclear exactly when Delaney picked up the injury, but it's giving him enough discomfort to be ruled out a day in advance. Look for Delaney to attempt to get back on the court by Monday's tilt with the Lakers, though he'd likely need to put in some sort of practice in order to get the green light. Delaney's absence should allow guys like Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey to see a handful more minutes off the bench in the backcourt.
