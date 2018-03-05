Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out Tuesday vs. Toronto
Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Delaney suffered a sprained left ankle in the second half of Sunday's matchup with the Suns and it's apparently giving him enough discomfort where he's been ruled out a day in advance of Tuesday's contest. He should have another few days off prior to Friday's tilt against the Pacers to potentially get back to full strength, though in the meantime, look for Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey to potentially see expanded roles off the bench in the backcourt.
More News
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Plays 11 minutes in return•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Listed as questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Practices Tuesday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...