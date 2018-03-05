Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out Tuesday vs. Toronto

Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Delaney suffered a sprained left ankle in the second half of Sunday's matchup with the Suns and it's apparently giving him enough discomfort where he's been ruled out a day in advance of Tuesday's contest. He should have another few days off prior to Friday's tilt against the Pacers to potentially get back to full strength, though in the meantime, look for Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey to potentially see expanded roles off the bench in the backcourt.