Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Plays 11 minutes in return

Delaney had just four points, all coming from the free-throw line while adding one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 victory over Indiana.

Delaney returned from a two-game absence, seeing just 11 minutes of action. The Hawks have plenty of depth in the guard rotation and Delaney is going to fighting for minutes with Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey. He is nothing more than a deep league option at this stage and will likely remain in that role for the rest of the season.