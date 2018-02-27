Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Practices Tuesday

Delaney (knee) participated in nearly all of Tuesday's practice, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

A right knee strain has kept Delaney out of each of the team's last two contests, and in his absence, both rookie Tyler Dorsey and Isaiah Taylor has seen extended backcourt minutes off the bench. However, after essentially putting together a full practice Tuesday, it looks like Delaney is line to return to the floor Wednesday against Indiana.