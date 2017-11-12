Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Probable for Monday

Delaney (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Delaney has been a regular on the injury report over the last two weeks and he did miss two games at the start of November because of a sprained ankle. However, he's taken part in each of the last three games and should do so again Monday after being given a probable designation. He'll have to battle for backup point guard minutes with Isaiah Taylor.