Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Probable for Wednesday

Delaney (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Delaney has appeared in the Hawks' last four games after returning from an ankle injury, but he's been a mainstay on the injury report ever since. There is nothing to suggest that an injury is hampering Delaney as he continues to split the backup point guard role with Isaiah Taylor.

