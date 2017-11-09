Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Probable Friday

Delaney (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Delaney, though dealing with a sprained right ankle, saw the floor in the team's most recent game against Boston, playing 28 minutes and posting 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. As his designation suggests, he's likely to play despite nursing an injury.

