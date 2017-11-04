Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Questionable Sunday
Delaney (ankle) will travel with the Hawks to Cleveland and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Delaney missed Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right ankle sprain, but it doesn't appear to be too serious, as he's questionable for the Hawks' outing Sunday. That said, more word should emerge on his status following Sunday morning's shootaround. While he was sidelined Friday, Isaiah Taylor saw 25 minutes, posting 12 points and five assists.
