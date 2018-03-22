Play

Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Ruled out Thursday

Delaney (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Kings, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Delaney will miss his eighth straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle. The Hawks continue to take this day-by-day, with his next opportunity to play Friday against the Warriors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories