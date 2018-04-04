Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Ruled out Wednesday

Delaney (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Delaney, who is without a timetable for a return and continues to be listed as day-to-day, will not play during Wednesday's contest. His next chance to take the floor comes Friday against Washington.

