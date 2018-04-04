Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Ruled out Wednesday
Delaney (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Delaney, who is without a timetable for a return and continues to be listed as day-to-day, will not play during Wednesday's contest. His next chance to take the floor comes Friday against Washington.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...