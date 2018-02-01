Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scoreless in 13 minutes
Delaney delivered zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three assists in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the Hornets.
Delaney finished January with monthly averages of 6.2 points (37.1 FG, 34.3 3Pt, 83.3 FT), 4.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 threes, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game. He has not earned 20-plus minutes per night since October, though January was arguably his best statistical month of the current campaign.
