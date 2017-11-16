Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores 10 points off bench Wednesday
Delaney (ankle) posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and three turnovers across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 80-126 win over the Kings.
With starting point guard Dennis Schroder playing just 25 minutes due to the overall blowout of the Kings, Delaney benefited off the bench and notched 23 minutes, marking his largest workload over the last four games. While he certainly needs to take care of the ball better after turning the ball over seven times during the last three games, Delaney still provided a nice scoring spark with the second unit Wednesday. Delaney came into the game listed as probable with an ankle injury, but it shouldn't be an issue moving forward.
