Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores 11 points in Monday's win

Delaney delivered 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Heat.

A couple nights after Delaney picked up his sixth DNP-Coach's Decision over an 11 game-stretch, he earned at least 20 minutes for the first time since Nov. 20. Delaney had seen 20-plus minutes in nine of the first 15 games this season for which he was healthy, and this was the first time he reached double figures in scoring since Nov. 15. Fellow backup point guard Isaiah Taylor has been fighting Delaney tooth and nail for the backup point guard minutes left over by Dennis Schroder.