Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss
Delaney scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Pistons.
The second-year guard put together a strong performance in the absence of Dennis Schroder (rest), but Delaney will see much less court time in the regular season behind the German point guard on what appears to be a rebuilding Hawks squad, giving him limited fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Probable for Tuesday's contest•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Active, but doesn't play Thursday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Takes part in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...