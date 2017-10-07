Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss

Delaney scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Pistons.

The second-year guard put together a strong performance in the absence of Dennis Schroder (rest), but Delaney will see much less court time in the regular season behind the German point guard on what appears to be a rebuilding Hawks squad, giving him limited fantasy appeal.