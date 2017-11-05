Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Sitting out Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney came into Sunday with a doubtful designation, so he was already expected to miss his second straight contest with his ankle injury. Coach Mike Budenholzer said there's a chance that Delaney could return for Monday's matchup with the Celtics, though for now, he can be considered questionable for that contest. With Delaney out, Isaiah Taylor should operate as Dennis Schroder's backup at point guard.