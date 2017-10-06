Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Starting at point guard Friday
Delaney will draw the start at point guard for Friday's contest against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With Dennis Schroder (rest) out Friday, Delaney will seemingly see most of the run at point guard. He posted 5.4 points and 2.6 assists across 17.1 minutes per game last season.
