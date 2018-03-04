Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Suffers sprained ankle
Delaney suffered a sprained ankle during the second half of Sunday's game against Phoenix and did not return.
Delaney should be considered day-to-day until further notice and questionable for Tuesday's game in Toronto. Prior to exiting Sunday, he logged 15 minutes and scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go with three assists, two steals, a block and a rebound.
