Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Suffers sprained ankle

Delaney suffered a sprained ankle during the second half of Sunday's game against Phoenix and did not return.

Delaney should be considered day-to-day until further notice and questionable for Tuesday's game in Toronto. Prior to exiting Sunday, he logged 15 minutes and scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go with three assists, two steals, a block and a rebound.