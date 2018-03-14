Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: To remain out Thursday

Delaney (ankle) is out for Thursday's contest against the Hornets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Delaney will miss a fifth straight game Thursday as he continues to battle back from a sprained left ankle. The Hawks have not provided a timeline for his return, so we'll have to consider him day-to-day following Thursday's tilt.

