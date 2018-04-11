Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Undergoes ankle surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks

Delaney (ankle) underwent surgery on his left ankle Monday and is expected to need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney missed the final 18 games of the season due to the injury and it appears he's now elected to have surgery to correct the issue permanently. The second-year guard is likely headed for free agency this offseason, though the injury shouldn't have a drastic impact on his options considering he should be healthy by the start of June. Delaney finished the 2017-18 campaign playing in 54 games, while averaging career bests of 6.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 18.8 minutes.