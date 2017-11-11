Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Will play Saturday
Delaney will play Saturday against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.
As anticipated, Delaney will be available for his normal workload despite carrying a probable designation earlier in the day. The Virginia Tech product has played in each of the Hawks' last two games, but missed two contests earlier in the month with an ankle injury.
