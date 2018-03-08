Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Will remain out Friday
Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Delaney is set to miss a second straight game after spraining his left ankle over the weekend. The fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance could mean he misses more time, though his next shot to get back on the court will come on Sunday against the Bulls. The last time out, Isaiah Taylor logged 19 minutes and Tyler Dorsey played 25 minutes in relief, so look for both players to benefit with added playing time once again with Delaney on the sidelines.
