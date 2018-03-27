Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Will remain out Wednesday
Delaney (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Delaney continues to nurse what appears to be a severely sprained left ankle, which has kept him out of every game since Mar. 4. At this point, it's fair to wonder whether the Virginia Tech product will be back on the court before the end of the regular season.
